Governor Kay Ivey expresses support for Kavanaugh

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says that she believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "should be confirmed" based on what she knows, but added that she has only seen news accounts.



Asked her opinion of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Ivey first deferred to senators, saying it was there job to investigate.



She then said she believed Kavanaugh "should be confirmed" based on what she knows. She then quickly added that it was not a "fair question" because "I'm not there to see it eyeball-to-eyeball."



The Republican governor said senators need to evaluate the information and "give us their best decision."



The Senate could vote this week on whether to confirm Kavanaugh who has denied allegations he sexually assaulted a woman when he was a teenager in the 1980s.