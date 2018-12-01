Gov. Scott suspends Broward elections supervisor Brenda Snipes before she can retire

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes watches as Joe D'Alessandro, Election Planning and Development Director, speaks to members of the media after a hand recount. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Florida Governor Rick Scott has taken it upon himself to suspend Broward County's embattled election supervisor Brenda Snipes from office.

Snipes, who came under fire for incompetence and possible corruption during Florida's midterm elections, had already resigned and was set to retire in early January.

“Every eligible voter in Florida deserves their vote to be counted and should have confidence in Florida’s elections process," Scott said in a written statement. "After a series of inexcusable actions, it’s clear that there needs to be an immediate change in Broward County and taxpayers should no longer be burdened by paying a salary for a Supervisor of Elections who has already announced resignation."

Snipes was widely criticized for the way her office handled the election and recount. Under her direction, Broward County missed several legally-mandated election deadlines and lost about 2,000 ballots during the machine recount.

Scott said businessman Peter Antonacci is her replacement for the remainder of the term.

"I know that Pete will be solely focused on running free and fair elections, will not be running for election and will bring order and integrity back to this office,” Scott said.