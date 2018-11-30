Former Congressman Jo Bonner named to Ivey staff
Montgomery, Ala. - Former First District Congressman Jo Bonner has been named a Senior Advisor in Governor Kay Ivey's Administration.
Bonner, who resigned from Congress in May of 2013 during his sixth term, had been involved in economic development in Tuscaloosa County since July of this year.
When he stepped away from his house seat, Bonner went to work as a Vice-Chancellor of Economic Development at the University of Alabama.
Prior to being elected to his house seat, Bonner was press secretary and Chief of Staff for Congressman Sonny Callahan.
Bonner is set to begin his new job December 1st.
