Former Alabama legislator Oliver Robinson could spend three years in prison
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are seeking nearly three years in prison for a former legislator who admitted taking bribes to fight environmental cleanup efforts in Birmingham.
Former state Rep. Oliver Robinson will be sentenced Thursday in federal court. Court documents show prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 33 months in prison.
Prosecutors said that sends a message of deterrence but also reflects Robinson's "early acceptance of responsibility."
Robinson pleaded guilty to bribery and tax evasion and testified against a coal company executive and lawyer who were later convicted on bribery and conspiracy charges.
Robinson said they wanted him to use his influence as a legislator to convince others to oppose the EPA.
Prosecutors are also asking Robinson to pay $169,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and forfeit more than $390,000.
