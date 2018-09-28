Florida AMBER Alert issued for missing 6, 7-year-old from Suwannee County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WFLA) - A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy from Live Oak, Suwannee County.

The children were last seen in the area of the 900 block of Ohio Avenue North.

Brian Mejias is 4 feet tall and 43 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.

Brian's hair is short with a hard part to the left. He is missing teeth on the top right.

He also has a scar below his hairline on the right side of his forehead.

Gabriela Mejias is 3 feet tall and 36 pounds with black hair past her waist and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink dress.

She has noticeable dimples and all her teeth are crowned except the front four.

The children may be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate.

The Camry has dark tinted windows and is possibly being driven by a man named Rochie.

The Camry may be traveling in a caravan of vehicles with a gray Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with a Texas plate and a beige Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

The beige vehicle is possibly being driven by a man named Melecio and occupied by a girl named Alexia.

There are possibly 13 suspects in total, plus the two children.

They may be traveling west toward Texas or Madison, Florida.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the children, call the Suwannee County sheriff's office at 386-362-2222 or 911.

