Coast Guard searching for boat missing in storm off Florida's Atlantic Coast

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 06:15 AM CDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boat reported missing in a storm off Florida's Atlantic Coast.
    
The agency said in a news release that a distress call was received about 4 p.m. Sunday from boaters asking for assistance.
    
A helicopter crew from Clearwater and a response boat from Port Canaveral started searching the area shortly after the call. An aircraft from Miami also joined the search.
    
No updates were immediately available.

