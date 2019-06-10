Coast Guard searching for boat missing in storm off Florida's Atlantic Coast

us coast guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boat reported missing in a storm off Florida's Atlantic Coast.



The agency said in a news release that a distress call was received about 4 p.m. Sunday from boaters asking for assistance.



A helicopter crew from Clearwater and a response boat from Port Canaveral started searching the area shortly after the call. An aircraft from Miami also joined the search.



No updates were immediately available.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)