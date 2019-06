Chatom Elementary teachers rock the last day of school Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) - Teachers at Washington County's Chatom Elementary are celebrating the last day of school with their own music video.

"Old Town Road" is a popular song by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Instead of taking their "horse down Old Town Road", teachers are taking their bus.

The video was made as a part of a friendly competition between Chatom Elementary School and Washington County High School.