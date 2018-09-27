UPDATE: Firefighter injured in large apartment fire in Birmingham Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A large fire engulfs an apartment complex on 30th street in Birmingham [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A large fire engulfs an apartment complex on 30th street in Birmingham [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A large fire engulfs an apartment complex on 30th street in Birmingham [ + - ] Video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) - UPDATE:

A fire at an Alabama apartment complex has injured a firefighter and destroyed a four-story building and a law office. News outlets report a firefighter responding to the early Thursday blaze at a Birmingham apartment was injured and taken to a hospital. The apartment was under construction and had no residents, windows or doors. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Capt. Harold Watson says firefighters are expected to remain on scene most of the day.

Metropolitan Apartments, managed by Maxus Properties, off of 30th Street South in the Lakeview area of Birmingham caught fire this morning. Currently two buildings are ablaze and firefighters are battling to contain them.

Firefighters had to evacuate two floors of residents at the adjacent apartment building. It is reported that one firefighter has been taken to UAB hospital after obtaining a leg injury. The fire started in one building and has spread to another. Birmingham Fire and Rescue service Capt. Harold Watson says the fire spread quickly because the building was still open from being constructed. One building has collapsed.

As of right now there is no confirmation on what caused the fire. The CBS 42 news team is on the scene gathering information and will be updating throughout the morning.

Check back for more updates.