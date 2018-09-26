Authorities: Son drowns in tub while father plays video game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama man arrested in the suspected drowning death of his infant son told investigators he placed the child in a tub of running water and forgot about the baby while playing a video game.
Sheriff's officials in Birmingham say 23-year-old Cordarius Cotton is charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of the 5-month-old boy.
A police statement released Tuesday says deputies answering a call Sunday night about a medical emergency arrived at a home to find a child who wasn't breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The statement says Cotton told investigators he turned on bath water and left to play a video game, forgetting about the child.
Authorities haven't released the child's name. Court records aren't available to show whether Cotton has a lawyer.
