Auburn gymnast walks down wedding aisle after serious injury

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 02:55 PM CDT

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — A gymnast who suffered a severe leg injury accomplished her goal of walking down the aisle at her wedding.

The gymnast dislocated both knees and tore ligaments in both legs during a competition in April. After having surgery, she said she wanted to recover enough in time to walk down the aisle at the ceremony.
Cerio used crutches to cross the stage at her graduation in May. She earned a degree in aerospace engineering.

Cerio walked down the aisle free of crutches to marry fiancé Trey Wood.

