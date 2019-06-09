State / Regional

Atheist group wants AL school district to stop "baptism" events

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Members of a nationally known atheist group say they've made a formal complaint against an Alabama school district.  According to a complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation an event was held on school grounds on May 16th after school hours.

The complaint claims several football players were baptized on a football field at the event.  They say this is a constitutional violation.

"It is inappropriate for a public school district to proselytize students by organizing a team baptism.  It is equally inappropriate and unconstitutional for coaches to have participated even if students or the FCA organized the baptism," read the complaint.  According to a news release, the group wants the school district to formally stop this sort of event from taking place on school grounds.  

Video of the event has been posted online.  News 5 has emailed the Washington County School Superintendent and sent Facebook messages to the coach named in the complaint as well as to the football team's Facebook page requesting comment, and we're waiting to hear back.  

 

 

 

