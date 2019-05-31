Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old abducted in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old from Winter Garden, Florida, according to the FDLE's website.
Authorities believe Bruce Hagans was abducted in the 1000 block of Lincoln Terrance by a light-skinned black male with dreadlocks.
The subjects may be traveling in a dark gray Infinity G37 and may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Hagans is described as a 6 feet 2 inches black male, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Those with information on his whereabouts should call 911.