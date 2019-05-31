Alabama 'seat belts for all passengers' bill passes in state legislature
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAIT) -- The Alabama legislature passed a bill that will require all passengers in a car, including those in the back seat, to wear a seat belt.
The bill was created in honor of high school basketball star Rodrick Scott who was killed in a car crash in 2016.
Law enforcement for years has been telling people that seat belts save lives.
"If we go to 10 fatal crashes, at least six of those won't be wearing a seat belt," Jess Thornton, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Montgomery Representative Kirk Hatcher, told the story of Rodrick Scott on the House floor.
"I think it's better to be safe than sorry, it's proven in more than one way that seat belts save lives," Rep. Hatcher said.
If the bill becomes law, the fine for passengers not wearing seat belts is $25.
In 2018, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency worked 367 fatal crashed were the victim wasn't wearing a seat belt. So far those numbers are at 146 crashes.
The bill now heads to Governor Kay Ivey's desk for her signature.
