Airports to receive $25 million in grants for improvements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A state representative says local airports in Alabama will benefit from more than $25.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants.
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby said this week the grant will help 25 airports with improvements, new structures and safety advances. The Mobile Downtown Airport will receive the most with $7.08 million, while the Thomas C. Russell Field Airport in Alexander City will get the least with $94,500.
The grants are funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund and federal appropriations.
Shelby says airport infrastructure plays a vital role in economic growth and development in Alabama.
Many of the airports will improve their taxiways and erosion repair.
