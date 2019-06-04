$2.9 million grant awarded to Thomasville

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2.9 Million

to Provide Critical Infrastructure in Thomasville, Alabama

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.9 million grant for critical infrastructure needed to support a regional medical center and related business growth in Thomasville, Alabama. The project, to be matched with $724,000 in local funds, is expected to help create 65 jobs and generate $25 million in private investment.

"President Trump is working hard to revitalize our country's infrastructure and provide crucial services for the rural areas of our country that long been neglected," said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. "This investment will help support a regional medical center that will provide life-saving emergency care to Clarke County Alabamians who, for years, traveled up to 90 miles to receive medical care."

"Growing and strengthening rural Alabama is imperative to our state's success," said Governor Ivey. "I am thankful the U.S. Department of Commerce and Secretary Wilbur Ross selected Thomasville, Alabama for a $2.9 million grant. Enhancing health care in our state is critical, and this major development will greatly increase access to care for the people of Thomasville. I stand in support of President Trump's commitment to infrastructure improvements and enhancements, and I look forward to seeing this type of growth in our more rural communities across the state."

"EDA's support for the new regional medical center is excellent news for residents and businesses in southwest Alabama," said Senator Shelby. "Ensuring that rural areas have access to quality medical care is a top priority, and the Department of Commerce's investment in this new facility in Thomasville will positively impact the local community. I want to thank Mayor Day for his dedication to this project, and I look forward to the support it will provide to the region and resulting economic growth."

"This grant is great news for the Thomasville community," said Senator Jones. "I was fortunate to have the opportunity to tour the Thomasville Regional Medical Center as it was being constructed earlier this year and saw it's possibilities. This new facility will provide critical health care services for the people of Clarke County and surrounding areas in addition to being a welcome economic boost to the community. These are the kinds of investments we need to be making to help shore up our rural health care system."



"This investment is welcome news for Thomasville and will do much to improve healthcare options for the people of Clarke County and the surrounding region," said Congressman Byrne. "Access to medical care is critical for the health of both rural residents and their local economies, and I am pleased the Trump Administration has made improving rural healthcare and infrastructure a priority."

The project will establish roadway, water, and utility infrastructure needed to support the new Thomasville Regional Medical Center (TRMC). In addition to serving local needs, the facility is also expected to help diversify the local economy by attracting new medical businesses. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission. EDA funds Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

The project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (PL 115-123) (PDF), in which Congress appropriated to EDA $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, wildfires and other calendar year 2017 natural disasters under the Stafford Act.

