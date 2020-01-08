State lawmakers respond to Iran missile attacks on military bases in Iraq

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State lawmakers have taken to Twitter in response to Iran’s attacks on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.
Robert Aderholt released the following statement:
“Our prayers are with the President, his national security team, and our brave men and women in uniform.”
Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump tweeted that all is well in regards to the missiles attack.
