JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs encouraged Mississippians to limit Spring Break travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dr. Dobbs, Mississippi is making progress against COVID-19. A graph that he shared showed the numbers of COVID-19 hospital admissions, cases and clinic visits for a COVID-19-like illness have dropped.

MS is making great progress against COVID. Please continue to wear masks in public and limit social gatherings. Plan to limit Spring Break travel and keep it nuclear (within the household) pic.twitter.com/bMROnJ8X0U — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) February 16, 2021

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 734 new coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths.