Starbucks to serve free espressos to wrap up the holidays

(WKRG) — Starbucks is calling out all of you coffee lovers this holiday season. Spreading a little cheer… and coffee, Starbucks urges you all to arrive at one of its pop-up party locations from 1-2 p.m. from December 27-31st.

You’re limited to one tall handcrafted espresso per customer. Blended drinks are excluded.

To see if a pop-up party location is near you, check out this link.

