Starbucks announces plans for modified operations due to coronavirus

(WKBN) – Starbucks announced this week that they are taking steps to modify their operations if need be in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a public letter to customers, the company said they could begin to limit seating in cafes, enable mobile order-only scenarios for pickup via the Starbucks app or delivery via Uber Eats. In some cases, only the drive-thru may be open.
As a last resort, stores will close if need be or directed by government authorities.
|“We have also prepared our stores to respond quickly to any emerging situation, leveraging the considerable insights we’ve gained from our experience in China, where we continue to see encouraging signs of recovery with over 90% of stores reopened,” CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in the letter.
