“Stand with President Trump” rally planned for Gulf Breeze Saturday

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast conservatives are planning a rally Saturday to support President Donald Trump. The event is scheduled to start at 11 Saturday morning on Highway 98/ Gulf Breeze Parkway near the entrance to the Tiger Point Walmart.
They ask attendees to bring a mask, patriotic attire, and an American Flag. The rally was announced this week before the President and First Lady were diagnosed with COVID-19 but likely gains new significance in light of recent events.
