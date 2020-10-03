“Stand with President Trump” rally planned for Gulf Breeze Saturday

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for Covid-19. – President Donald Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, but will continue to work, the White House said Friday (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast conservatives are planning a rally Saturday to support President Donald Trump. The event is scheduled to start at 11 Saturday morning on Highway 98/ Gulf Breeze Parkway near the entrance to the Tiger Point Walmart.

They ask attendees to bring a mask, patriotic attire, and an American Flag. The rally was announced this week before the President and First Lady were diagnosed with COVID-19 but likely gains new significance in light of recent events.