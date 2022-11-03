SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The junior class from St. Paul’s Episcopal School spent Thursday morning placing flags by each grave at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
“It was a really nice experience to be able to do this with all my classmates and honor those who have passed for our country,” said Caroline Carrington, a junior at St. Paul’s School.
Each year, St. Paul’s junior class helps prepare for Veteran’s Day, but it’s more than just putting a flag in the ground.
Margaret Colley, head of flag distribution at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, said this means a lot not only to her, but to others.
“On this special day, we like to emphasize the fact that we all need to come together and thank a veteran on this particular day, said Colley. “Especially by placing these flags out here, not only remembers the veteran that is endured here, but also sends a message to the families”
The St. Paul’s students placed a flag in front of over 3,400 graves at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor those who have served our country.
For some students, this hits close to home. Neely Benton, a junior at St. Paul’s, said this day is extra special to her.
“My grandfather was a veteran,” said Benton. “He was a doctor in the Army, he was going to go into Desert Storm.”
As the students finished, Colley reminded them one thing.
“If you see a veteran, just thank them for their service,” said Colley. “A lot of times they came home and are not thanked and they just live what they call, a normal life and didn’t think they did anything special, but they did.”
Veterans Day is on Nov. 11. There will be a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Colley said it’ll start around 10 a.m., but is subject to change.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.