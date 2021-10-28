ST Engineering expands scholarship to more Pensacola students interested in aviation careers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Mayor’s Scholarship program for students interested in pursuing aviation careers is expanding.

Last year, for the first time, four students interested in aviation each received $2,500. ST Engineering and Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced Thursday afternoon they’re increasing the number of scholarships from four to eight. The scholarship will be awarded based on the applicant’s academic performance and financial needs.

This summer, ST Engineering broke ground on its second aircraft maintenance hangar at Pensacola International Airport.