SRCSO: Suspect dies in hospital

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The following is a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office.
Detectives with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are currently working an active and ongoing death investigation.
On 7/5 at approximately 9:00pm, deputies located and arrested an individual who was a suspect in a felony grand theft, burglary, and criminal mischief investigation. Shortly after being taken into custody, the individual began to have a medical emergency. Deputies contacted Lifeguard EMS then transported the individual by ambulance to a local area hospital. Just after midnight, the individual was medically cleared and was transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail.
While at the jail, the individual had another medical emergency which was immediately tended to by our detention staff. Again, the individual was transported to a local area hospital. We were later advised the individual died at the hospital.
This case remains active. The name of the individual is being held pending notification of next-of-kin.