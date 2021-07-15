Springhill Medical Center suspends visitation due to COVID-19 increase

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As of Noon on July 15, Springhill Medical Center has suspended visitation for patients after an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community.

According to the website, the suspension is until further notice. ‘Visitors will be allowed inside the hospital for special circumstances with prior authorization.’

BIRTHING SUITES CHANGES:

We will continue to allow significant others and grandparents to visit. However, we ask that it be no more than 2 visitors at a time. Please remember that masks are and have always been required in the hospital per CDC mandate. We understand the hardships associated with this policy, and will allow visitation as soon as it is safe to do so.

More information was posted on the hospital’s social media pages. It reads ‘any visitors with cold or flu symptoms will NOT be allowed to visit.’