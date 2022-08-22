MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With over 45 undergraduate majors and areas of concentration, Spring Hill College students are preparing to embark on their journey towards their future careers.

But that’s not all, Incoming freshman and basketball player, Alana Williams says she’s also looking forward to the social life and making long-term friends.

The Director for the Center of Student Involvement, Quentin Brackenridge, agrees with Williams that social life is important.

He says he always encourages students to join groups that interest them because it is key to the overall college experience.

“The first six weeks of the semester is very important and is key to student involvement and so a part of this is we want to make sure that students feel like they have a sense of belonging on the college campus and they’re able to get involved as much as possible,” said Brackenridge.

President of the College, Dr. Joe Lee, says enrollment is up about 40 students compared to last year.

Lee also says the Spring Hill faculty and staff will do whatever it takes to make the next couple of years the best Spring Hill experience for the students.

“We try to nurture them mind, body and spirit,” said Lee. “Obviously, academics are number 1 but certainly the social life is a close second. Fun is okay, we want them to have a great time while we’re here.”

For the rest of the week, Spring Hill College will host daily events to welcome their students including a clubs and organization expo, a work-study fair, and even a “Taste of Mobile” event where local food trucks will set-up on campus.

Click here to see a full list of Spring Hill College’s welcome week events.