Spring Hill business hoping to bounce back after car smashes old location

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The owners of a Spring Hill dry cleaning business are trying to bounce back after a tough start to the New Year. They opened in their new location today exactly two weeks after a car plowed through their business.

Deidre Ahern gently directs her husband Robert as the two get things ready for day one at the new location for Spring Hill Cleaners. They have been busy.

“This is what we found, it’s bigger than we need but it does meet our needs,” Ahern said. On Dec 30, they say a customer accidentally backed into their old business, smashing a lot of stuff inside.

“Backed her car right into the building and not just the front of the building her entire car disappeared inside the building,” Ahern said. Luckily no one was hurt and only two garments were damaged, but that started a search for a new place.

“People don’t travel far for dry cleaning, they don’t travel far for grocery stores but they do need them,” said co-owner Robert Carstens. The front window of their old location still boarded up, they’ve moved more than a mile away to a new location. That’s at 3152 Old Shell Road. The owners said they’ve worked non-stop and just want things to get back to normal.

