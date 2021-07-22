Spotted: Tiger shark in waters near Navarre beach pier

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Beachgoers enjoying the sunset at the Navarre Beach pier Wednesday night spotted a tiger shark in the water.

Photographer Darnell Nash posted these photos Thursday on Facebook.

Tiger sharks are a native species to Florida waters. FWC says they are common throughout Florida and occurs worldwide in tropical and warm-temperate waters. Tiger sharks are found in a variety of habitats including river mouths, shallow bays, and open ocean.

FWC also says Tiger sharks are prohibited from commercial or recreational harvest in Florida state waters.

