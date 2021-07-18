Sports items sale sought in case against ally of Rep. Gaetz

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) – Thousands of dollars in sports memorabilia owned by an associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz could be sold to recoup misused taxpayer money.

Seminole County Attorney Bryant Applegate told the county commission last week that public money was used by former tax collector Joel Greenberg for valuable items including memorabilia signed by the former NBA stars Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Greenberg pleaded guilty in May to sex trafficking of a minor and five other federal charges. His plea agreement with prosecutors requires cooperation in an ongoing sex trafficking probe involving an underage girl that could implicate Gaetz. Gaetz denies wrongdoing.