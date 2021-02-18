Speeding motorcycle leads authorities on pursuit through San Fernando Valley

Authorities were chasing a speeding motorcycle through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

The driver was zooming southbound on the 5 Freeway when Sky5 arrived above the scene in the Pacoima area just after 11 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol was following closely behind the speeding motorcycle as it got onto the southbound 405 Freeway, weaving between lanes.

At least one CHP air unit was following from above, as at least one ground unit sought to catch up to the driver.

The motorcycle went from the 118 Freeway to the 5 then reached the 134 Freeway in the Burbank area in a matter of minutes.

The pursuit was still underway going southbound on the 5 Freeway when Sky5 left the scene around 11:20 p.m.