METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— When you get behind the wheel it is always a risk. When you are distracted, it becomes an even bigger risk.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, distracted driving in Louisiana kills dozens of people, injures thousands more, and costs communities hundreds of millions of dollars in property damages.

“In 2020, 180 were people were killed and more than 4,000 people were injured in Louisiana because of distracted or inattentive drivers,” said LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and a local resident and business owner spoke with WGNO News about the issue.

Zion Marable, a resident from Metairie said he thinks distracted driving is a common thing.

“It’s because of the world we live in now, you can’t help but look at your when it vibrates even if you are the most present driver.”

Marabel said he tries to avoid distracted driving by putting his phone on the other seat and listening to music.

He added that driving in New Orleans can sometimes be a hassle.

“I just try my best to have my head on a swivel, especially in New Orleans, cause yeah drivers when they are not distracted, they are rough.”

The owner of SpeeDee Oil Auto Service, Chris Beckham said keeping everyone safe is important.

“As our companies as our employees, you know we made a commitment because we have to pick up things from time to time and take customers home.”

Beckham added that another thing drivers can do to stay safe is by keeping their vehicles maintained.

