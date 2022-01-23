Speculation continues on Sean Payton’s future in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 31: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Could Sean Payton leave New Orleans for the TV booth?

Anything’s possible.

And, now could be that time. If a report by the website frontofficesports.com is correct, Fox network is interested in pairing Payton with Joe Buck in the TV booth.

The rumor is that current analyst Troy Aikman would leave for Amazon’s exclusive Thursday night telecast with Al Michaels.

The top analyst spot at Fox doesn’t come open, often.

Payton was supposedly worn out after the Saints 9-8 season, and first playoff “miss” since 2016.

It was a season that included Covid, and several key injuries, and starting four different quarterbacks.

Payton could, and we say, could take a year or two off, and then coach another club.

This season, Payton learned what it was like not to have a franchise quarterback under center.

And for Payton, a head coach since 2006, it was a new dilemma.

When it comes to Payton’s future, we will know soon, likely this week.

The Saints need an answer. Because they would likely elevate long-time defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, highly respected in the organization.