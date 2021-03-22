Special Report Tuesday: “Liquid Gold” saving Covid patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A treatment for Covid 19 is nicknamed “Liquid Gold.” It’s actually convalescent plasma or plasma that contains antibodies for fighting Covid 19. Covid survivors have these antibodies and donate them to people in the hospital.

Tuesday on WKRG News 5 at 10, you will meet a man who said that convalescent plasma brought him back to life when he was in the hospital with a bad case of coronavirus. He said as soon as doctors administered the treatment, he immediately felt better.

Hear more about how LifeSouth and local hospitals are encouraging Covid survivors to donate plasma so that more people can beat the worst form of the virus.