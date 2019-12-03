Spanish hotel spends $15 million on Christmas tree decorations

BAHIA, Spain (CNN) — A Spanish hotel spared no expense when it came to decorating for Christmas.
The Christmas tree at the Kempinski Hotel Bahia is decked out with pink diamonds, sapphires, oval red diamonds, and black and white diamonds.
The tree’s decorations are worth $15 million!
The hotel says the tree is also decked out with unique martini glasses, feathers, perfume bottles, and even 3D printed chocolate peacocks.
