Spanish Fort woman sentenced in crack cocaine conspiracy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Spanish Fort woman was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for her role in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine in Baldwin County.

Brittany Chitara Jackson, 34, of Spanish Fort, was sentenced Thursday for her participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine in the Bay Minette and Daphne areas of Baldwin County. Jackson pled guilty to the charges in June 2019.

According to the documents filed in connection to the guilty plea, Jackson and her codefendants sold cocaine and crack cocaine from her residence on Highway 31 near Bay Minette.

In addition to her four-and-half-year sentence, Jackson will be under supervision for five years upon her release. She was also ordered to pay $100 in mandatory special assessments. The judge further entered a forfeiture order as to a firearm used in the commission of the crime that was possessed by one or more of the co-defendants in the case.