Spanish Fort trash pick up delayed one day

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Spanish Fort says the trash pick up for Wednesday, June 16 has been delayed.

The city cites a problem with the Waste Pro garbage truck. Service is rescheduled for Thursday, June 17. Instead, the knuckle boom truck and yard trash route scheduled to run on Thursdays will be run today, June 16.

The City has been notified that due to a problem with the Waste Pro garbage truck, Waste Pro will be unable to service their scheduled routes today. The knuckle boom truck and yard trash route scheduled to run on Thursdays will be run today, June 16, and the garbage route scheduled for today will be run tomorrow, June 17.

Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.

