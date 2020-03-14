Spanish Fort schools plan food drive for students missing meals during coronavirus crisis

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — With Alabama’s schools closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus and spring break, some students are left without access to food.

A phone message to Rockwell Elementary parents Saturday said all Spanish Fort Schools are teaming up with Prodisee Pantry to help out, “Spanish Fort schools are joining together with a canned food drive that we will help to supply the Prodisee Pantry. We will be collecting Monday and Tuesday so that we can get all items to the pantry and then will have that central location for families to go in order to have help during this time away from school.