SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department is one of nine agencies in Alabama to receive a $120,000 grant from the Department of Justice.

This money will be used to hire a community services officer and pay their salary over the next three years. This officer will be assigned to football games and other big events in the city.

Police Chief John Barber said it’s time to have a designated community services officer.

“When we have officers who are dedicated to that, it takes some of the burden off of patrol; the normal officers that respond to things,” Barber said.

Barber also explained that the grant will help tremendously because of the recent challenge of finding and keeping officers.

“It’s very difficult right now for law enforcement,” Barber said. “We know the last 10 years have been very challenging from a local level and also on a national level; the applicant pole is shrinking.”

Barber also mentioned that law agencies across the nation are also struggling with finding and keeping officers.