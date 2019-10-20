Spanish Fort police continue to investigate Causeway shooting

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are recovering after they were shot on the Causeway Friday night. Spanish Fort police are still investigating after the two were shot during what police say was a custody exchange.

The Spanish Fort police chief says the two people who were shot have been released from the hospital. They are still trying to figure out what happened.

What police say was supposed to be a custody exchange turned violent Friday night at the Chocolatta Bay Boat Launch.

“We had just pulled up and got the kids out of the car,” said Diane Mitchell, a witness.

Mitchell had just pulled in to the boat launch by Ralph & Kacoo’s to drop off her own grandchildren.

“One of them pulled out a long gun and started shooting at one of the other men,” said Mitchell.

Spanish Fort police say the shooting happened during a custody exchange, one parent and one of the people who came with a parent fired shots at each other. They were both taken to the hospital.

“I’m saying 5 or 6 shots at least,” said Mitchell.

Police tell News 5 one person had a shotgun and the other was armed with a pistol. It is not yet clear what caused the shooting to start.

“As far as I knew it was just a group of people over there. Really didn’t think nothing of it,” said Mitchell.

Police say a child was taken with his mother back to the Spanish Fort police station, no children were injured.

“It was pretty scary though,” said Mitchell.

Spanish Fort police say that they are still investigating, and will likely have more information on Monday.