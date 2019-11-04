Spanish Fort mayor issues statement on harassment charge

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan has released the following statement on his harassment charge:

I want to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of support I have received since these charges were brought. I look forward to my day in court where all the evidence will come forth, and the truth will be borne out. I am proud to have served the people of this community for 17 years on the Planning Commission, City Council and as Mayor. I am satisifed that , after a full and fair hearing, the allegations against me will be disproved, and I will be exonerated.

Michael McMillan, Spanish Fort mayor

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar