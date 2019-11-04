Spanish Fort mayor issues statement on harassment charge

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan has released the following statement on his harassment charge:
I want to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of support I have received since these charges were brought. I look forward to my day in court where all the evidence will come forth, and the truth will be borne out. I am proud to have served the people of this community for 17 years on the Planning Commission, City Council and as Mayor. I am satisifed that , after a full and fair hearing, the allegations against me will be disproved, and I will be exonerated.Michael McMillan, Spanish Fort mayor
