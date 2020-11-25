Spanish Fort family holding local food drive for holidays

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the time of the year where the community comes together and supports one another. The Bacon family in Spanish Fort is reaching out to the community to make sure everyone gets a meal this Thanksgiving.

“We are not like one of the big food banks and we started with our own money,” Robert Bacon said.

Until a few posts on Facebook lead to an outflow of support.

“It evolved into people giving donations and we keep going back to the stores, it’s been a really good response from the community from people saying ‘Hey, we want to give,” Robert said.

From turkey to stuffing and potatoes, they are accepting food donations. They are also accepting monetary donations through Venmo or mailed in checks.

The Bacon family then delivers the food to the families that reached out to them on Facebook. Many families have experienced hardship this year and it gives them gratitude being able to give back.

“Some of the stories we’ve heard its just a number of people that died from COVID in their families, and we’ve got people with cancer,” Robert said.

If you know of a family in need or looking to donate contact Rob Bacon on Facebook.

