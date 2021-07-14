Spanish Fort church postpones events, goes virtual due to COVID-19 concerns in Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — An empty parking lot isn’t what Pastor Robert Baker wants to see, but with the Alabama Department of Public Health keeping Baldwin County in the ‘very high risk’ category for COVID-19, he feels he has no other choice.

“We’re not closing church. We’re just not meeting here,” Pastor Baker said on Wednesday morning.

First Baptist Church of Spanish Fort is going all virtual through the end of July because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county and the trend he’s starting to see among church members.

“We’ve had a few that are sick,” he added. But, it’s not widespread and that’s why the church is taking preventative steps to keep it that way. Pastor Baker tells WKRG News 5 many of the members are senior citizens, and he feels going virtual is the safest option.

A community block party was scheduled for later this week, and Vacation Bible School was set to begin soon. Now, both events have been postponed out of an abundance of caution. Wednesday night and Sunday services will meet on Facebook and on YouTube.

“We, of course, don’t want to have to not meet in person, but if it means protecting people and keeping them safe then that’s what we want to do,” Pastor Baker said.

The church is changing the way it’s connecting with the community, for now. Pastor Baker is doing whatever he can to stay in touch with church members during odd times.

“Whether that go and meet people in their yards instead of going into their homes, making phone calls,” he continued.

In-person services should resume in August depending on the trends in Baldwin County.