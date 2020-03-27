Spa & Tub Manufacturers says hot tub, pool sales booming as more people stay at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While people are being encouraged to stay at home, now might be the right time to turn your back yard into a stay-cation!

Spa & Tub Manufacturers in Chickasaw are having a record amount of customers over the past few weeks. Tiffany Pope explained that they haven’t had a March perform like this since 2008.

“With all of the children being home right now everybody is needing a backyard retreat,” Tiffany said. “Using your back yard as a vacation so we are calling it a stay-vacation.”

They are now offering a drive-thru service where people are able to drive along the side of their building and bring water samples to be tested. This is to encourage people to keep their distance with the current pandemic.

They have a wide range of hot tubs and pools that could fit anyone’s need!

