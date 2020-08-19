Southwest Airlines set to trim flight schedule

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Southwest Airlines is the next carrier planning to cut back on the number of flights it will offer this fall.

The airline says the number of available seats will drop 40 percent in September compared to the same period of time in 2019. Southwest had previously predicted capacity would only drop around 25 percent.

Southwest also expects October capacity to be reduced by 40-50 percent.

According to a Wednesday filing, the carrier is making the move after what it called “modest improvements” in August bookings.

The Dallas-based carrier anticipated revenue will fall around 75 percent from August 2019. Southwest previously forecast a drop of as much as 80 percent.

The moves are in response to booking trends and inconsistent passenger demand, according to the filing.

