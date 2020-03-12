South Dakota lawmaker undergoing testing for ‘serious medical situation’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota lawmaker is being tested for a “serious medical situation.”

House Speaker Steven Haugaard announced to the chamber Rep. Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) was not feeling well on Wednesday and his condition worsened overnight, according to South Dakota Broadcasters Association reports.

State employees working inside in the House chamber also received emails indicating that testing for COVID-19 was underway.

As of Wednesday, there were 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, including one death. At last update, there were 11 pending cases.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: