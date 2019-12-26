South Carolina man accused of fatally slamming infant into wall

by: Associated Press

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man is accused of killing his 14-month-old son by slamming him into a wall and throwing him into furniture.

News outlets report Ashton Robert Clark has been charged with homicide by child abuse.

He was initially charged over the weekend with child abuse to inflict great bodily harm.

The charge was upgraded after Kingston Clark died Tuesday. The coroner’s office ruled he was killed by blunt force trauma to his head.

