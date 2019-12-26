South Carolina man accused of fatally slamming infant into wall

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man is accused of killing his 14-month-old son by slamming him into a wall and throwing him into furniture.
News outlets report Ashton Robert Clark has been charged with homicide by child abuse.
He was initially charged over the weekend with child abuse to inflict great bodily harm.
The charge was upgraded after Kingston Clark died Tuesday. The coroner’s office ruled he was killed by blunt force trauma to his head.
LATEST STORIES:
- Student who saved classmates from shooting honored as Jedi
- Ex-gang member reflects on journey from jail to graduating Ohio State with honors
- Simone Soars: Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
- Slave cemetery poses questions for Florida country club
- Grandpa buys bus to take his 10 grandkids to school