South Carolina child dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

#UPDATE (11:05 a.m., July 27, 2020) – In Aiken County – a toddler is dead after police say he shot himself in the chest.
It happened Saturday night at a home on Gentle Bend Court in Graniteville.
2 year-old Jamarious Rogers died at the hospital.
That night, 18-year-old Zaylan Paige was arrested.
According to arrest warrants, Paige was the owner of the gun that was used.
It says he tried to hide the gun in the woods.
Paige is charged with obstruction of justice and has since bonded out of jail.
UPDATE – The Aiken County Coroner identified the child injured and killed in Graniteville. That child has been identified as 2-year-old Jamarious Rogers. The shooting incident happened at his home Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. on Gentle Bend Ct. An autopsy will be done in Newberry.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out how a child was injured in Graniteville.
Authorities say a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Sage Creek neighborhood Saturday night.
The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No word on the victim’s condition right now.
Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.
