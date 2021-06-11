South Alabama counties to receive money to weatherize homes for elderly, low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) —Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $3.1 million to assist low-income and elderly Alabama residents with weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs.

The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority is given to people with disabilities, the elderly, and low-income households with children.

“Elderly, disabled and low-income Alabama residents on fixed incomes can struggle to pay higher utility bills, especially in the hot summer months,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will assist in lowering the energy bills for many of them by updating their homes to keep them cooler during the summer and warmer during the winter.”

$205,821 will go to Community Action Agency of South Alabama, which services Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties. Contact them at this number: 251-626-2646

An energy audit is conducted of each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs. In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.

Gov. Ivey awarded the grants to 14 community agencies across the state that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance.

Below is a list of other grants, the recipient agency, counties served and the agency telephone number: