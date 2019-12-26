Son charged in parents’ Christmas Eve deaths in Winston County

by: CBS 42 Digital Staff

Allen Hollis Privett, 30, will remain in custody pending an investigation. (Winston County Sheriff’s Office)

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with his parents’ Christmas Eve deaths.

Frank Privett, 71, and Rita Privett, 63, of Addison, were found dead in their Addison home on Dec. 24. The couple’s son, Allen Privett, was arrested and charged in their deaths. Information on the specific charges was not immediately released.

Allen Privett is being held at the Winston County Jail pending an investigation conducted by the local sheriff’s office.

