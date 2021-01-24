Son arrested for murder of parents

DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office arrest a son of a murdered couple, charging him with their deaths.

Deputies were called to a home on the 7000 block of Jones Road NE around 2 a.m. Friday.

According to Col. Danny Lowe, a criminal investigator at the sheriff’s office, one of the couple’s sons, who lived with them, found Frank and Lynnette Wynn dead.

Lynnette and Frank Wynn

The couple died from gunshot wounds.

Officials identified another son of the couple, Jordan Wynn, as a person of interest in the case.

shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, deputies spotted Jordan in woods nearby.

Officials say Jordan was arrested without incident.

Jordan faces two counts of murder with more charges expected to be filed.