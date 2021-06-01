‘Somebody’s gotta pay,’ Mother of Pensacola murder victim fights for justice

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has died after a shooting Friday afternoon at the corner of Jackson and Green Street and his mother says she won’t rest until someone is arrested.

“He didn’t deserve to be shot down like a dog,” Debra Jackson said.

Joe Bryant, 29, was killed Friday afternoon in his car and another man with him was injured.

“Somebody’s gotta pay,” Jackson said. “I’m not giving up until somebody pays.”

At this intersection, Jackson put up a makeshift memorial to honor Joe.

“They came up, just shot him, cold blood,” she said. “Shot him. Shot him in the head. Shot him in his arm. Cold blooded killers.”

She said her son left behind a twin; he was a father of seven; and a good person.

“You’re gonna have arguments with Joe but at the end of the day, Joe’s got a big heart,” she said. “He’s a little guy but he’s got a big heart.”

She is asking any witnesses to come forward and talk to investigators. She has a message for whoever pulled the trigger.

“What you do in the dark will come in the light and I promise them that..I promise them that,” she said.

If you have any information to help in the investigation, you can call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 433 – STOP.